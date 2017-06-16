Raila Odinga: The People’s President Chapter Seven – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Raila Odinga: The People's President Chapter Seven
The Star, Kenya
Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth – Abraham Lincoln. Raila Odinga launched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as an outfit which his team would use to campaign. During the launch of the party, …
