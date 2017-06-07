Never again, Uhuru says as state pays Nyamira IDPs Sh470 million – The Star, Kenya
Never again, Uhuru says as state pays Nyamira IDPs Sh470 million
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged that post-election violence will never take place under his watch. He said this when handing over Sh470 million to integrated IDPs in Nyamira County on Wednesday. The latest disbursement brings to Sh828 million the …
