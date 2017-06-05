Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uhuru, Ruto to campaign in Western again – The Standard

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Uhuru, Ruto to campaign in Western again
The Standard
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are expected in western Kenya just two days after the National Super Alliance (NASA) launched Raila Odinga's presidential campaign in Kakamega town. Mr Ruto is expected in Kakamega today before …
Uhuru takes vote hunt to Kisii, KakamegaDaily Nation

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.