Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK attack: Osinbajo urges global community to act with greater vigour to overcome extremist ideologies

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said that the latest attack in the U.K. reinforced the need for the global community to act with greater vigour to overcome the extremist ideologies which underpin terrorism. Osinbajo in a statement by the Acting Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, described Saturday’s terror attack in the London Bridge as […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.