UK attack: Osinbajo urges global community to act with greater vigour to overcome extremist ideologies
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said that the latest attack in the U.K. reinforced the need for the global community to act with greater vigour to overcome the extremist ideologies which underpin terrorism. Osinbajo in a statement by the Acting Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, described Saturday’s terror attack in the London Bridge as […]
