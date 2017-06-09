UK election 2017: Conservatives lose majority – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
UK election 2017: Conservatives lose majority
BBC News
Britain's Conservatives have lost their majority in a snap general election that has resulted in a hung parliament. With just a handful of seats left to declare, Thursday's poll shows gains for the opposition Labour Party. This is seen as a humiliation …
EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote
Brexit : Shock election may delay talks, soften tone: experts
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!