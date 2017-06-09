UK Election results: 7 Nigerians elected into Parliament

A total of seven Nigerians have been elected into the UK parliament after Thursday’s election. Most of them retained their constituencies, having secured victory in the 2015 general election. They are: 1. Chi Onwurah: The 52-year-old has been the Shadow Minister (department for business, energy and industrial strategy) (Industrial Strategy). She contested in 2010 under […]

UK Election results: 7 Nigerians elected into Parliament

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

