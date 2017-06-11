Pages Navigation Menu

UK election: “Theresa May is a dead woman walking” – Ex-Chancellor, George Osborne

Former British Chancellor, George Osborne has reacted to the devastating loss British prime minister, Theresa May, suffered in the UK election. He said her days in Downing Street were numbered and wondered why she is sitting tight in office when she had lost her popularity. Osborne stated that the electorate spoke clearly and that Theresa […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

