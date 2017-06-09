UK Election: Theresa May obtains Queen Elizabeth II’s permission to form cabinet

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has received the permission of Queen Elizabeth II to put together a minority government. According to the formalities of the British system, May was on Friday driven to Downing Street to Buckingham Palace to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government. After receiving the necessary permission to form […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

