UK Financial Regulator Calls for Caution on Cryptocurrency Investing
An official at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has issued cautionary comments amid a wave of new investment in the global cryptocurrency market.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!