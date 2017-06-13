UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security-May

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that the country needed to come together to face the challenges of leaving the EU and maintaining security after recent attacks by Islamist militants.

May stated this while addressing Britain’s newly returned parliament in London.

“As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together in a spirit of national unity to keep our country safe.

“ In addition to build a stronger, fairer and more prosperous future for everyone in every part of our United Kingdom,’’ she said.

May lost her Conservative Party’s majority in parliament in an election recently, raising questions about how she will proceed with her plan to take Britain out of the EU and with other legislation.

The post UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security-May appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

