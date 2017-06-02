UK police charge ex-wife of Liberian leader with torture – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
UK police charge ex-wife of Liberian leader with torture
Washington Post
LONDON — British police have charged the ex-wife of Liberia's former president with torture offenses. London's Metropolitan Police says Agnes Reeves Taylor was charged Friday with participating in torture between December 1989 and January 1991, …
