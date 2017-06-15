UK, U.S., others for peace, conflict resolution conference in Nigeria in July

Abuja – The Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Prof. Oshita Oshita says more than 40 experts from different countries will gather in Nigeria for peace, conflict resolution conference in Nigeria in July

Oshita said this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Assistant, Abu Michael on Wednesday in Abuja.

Osita said that over 40 scholars from outside and within the country would converge on Abuja to brainstorm on the place of restorative and community justice in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He said that intellectuals from Great Britain, U. S., Egypt, Kenya and South Africa among others would be meeting at the 5th International Africa Peace and Conflict Resolution Conference scheduled for July 26 and July 27

He said that the Minister of National Reconciliation, Bangui, Central African Republic was also expected at the conference.

Oshita said that the conference was being planned in collaboration with the Centre for African Peace and Conflict Resolution of California State University and Sacramento, U. S.

According to him, other partners include Institute for Peace Studies and Practice of the University of Ibadan, the Nigeria Defence College; and Society of Peace Studies and Practice.

Others he said are Justice Development and Peace Commission in Kano, and UFUK Dialogue Foundation.

The director-general said that about 50 scholars had submitted abstracts of their presentations, adding that sponsorship for various events and application for participation remained open.

He said the conference was important to Nigeria as a country in many ways, adding that many of the scholars would dwell on the essence of peace, resolution of conflicts and social justice.

The conference, according to him, will also create the desired awareness on restorative and community justice.

The statement quoted Dr Willie Eselebor of the University of Ibadan as commending IPCR for the planning, adding that such conference was important for peace to be guaranteed in thw country.

“All hands must be on deck by members of the planning committee and the partners to enhance the image of the government and the country,” he said.

Eselebo said that Nigeria and the entire African continent stand to benefit immeasurably from the conference.

The post UK, U.S., others for peace, conflict resolution conference in Nigeria in July appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

