UK visa applicants to pay for email inquiries

The British High Commission has announced that applicants from outside the UK, will now pay for email inquiries from June 1. This was contained in a brief report on changes to UK visas and immigration customer care operations made available by the media officer, Joseph Abuku, in Abuja. “Effective today (June 1), email inquiries by […]

UK visa applicants to pay for email inquiries

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

