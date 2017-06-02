UK Visa Applicants to Pay for Enquiries Made via Email

The British High Commission has announced that email enquiries by visa customers applying from outside the UK would attract a fee from June 1. The high commission made this known in a brief report on changes to UK Visas & Immigration customer care operations made available by the Media Officer, Joseph Abuku, in Abuja on […]

The post UK Visa Applicants to Pay for Enquiries Made via Email appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

