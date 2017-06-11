Ultimatum to Igbos is anarchy in waiting – Fayose advises FG

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised the Federal Government that the ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North could lead to anarchy, if not checked. According to him, the trend of statements credited to some elements in the North has shown clearly that Nigeria is no longer one. He said this while reacting […]

Ultimatum to Igbos is anarchy in waiting – Fayose advises FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

