Um, Why Did SARS Find Grenades, A Gun And An Uzi At A Durban Accounting Firm?

I imagine accounting firms are relatively boring places to work.

Number crunching, heads buried in computers, that one person in the office who eats other people’s lunch out the fridge – I have zero evidence, I’m just going on a hunch.

Imagine the surprise, then, when the South African Revenue Services raided an accounting firm in Durban and found a dangerous stash of weapons.

Here’s Times LIVE:

The SARS officials immediately alerted the police and the Hawks‚ who were on Thursday afternoon combing through the scene. The explosives were apparently stashed inside a laptop bag at AE Consulting on Durban’s popular Florida Road. Two hand grenades‚ an Uzi and a pistol were among the weapons cache‚ a SARS official – speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media… SARS officials left with the firm’s computer hard drive.

Go in for the hard drive, come out with weapons. So what does the owner have to say?

The owner of the firm‚ Amla Essop‚ was reportedly at mosque during the investigation‚ but his lawyer‚ Devin Moodley‚ said he had no idea where the explosives came from. “There are a lot of people working inside there and it’s a big office. I have let him know about what’s going on‚” said Moodley. SARS had apparently swooped on Essop’s home earlier in the day before heading to his offices‚ which is sandwiched between a popular restaurant and a nightclub on the trendy street.

Sounds like Mr Essop might be in a spot of bother.

Reminds me of that bunny chow restaurant caught selling spots at UKZN last month (HERE) – sort it out, Durbs.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

