UN envoy urges N. Korea to explain why freed U.S. man is in coma

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A UN human rights investigator called on North Korea on Friday to explain why an American student was in a coma when he was returned home this week after more than a year in detention there. Otto Warmbier, 22, has a severe brain injury and is in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness”, his Ohio doctors…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

