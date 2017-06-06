UN human rights chief calls for end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
UN human rights chief calls for end to Israel's occupation of Palestine
The Guardian
Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein addresses a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images. Israel. UN human rights chief calls for end to Israel's occupation of Palestine. Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein's comments come as …
End of Israeli occupation would benefit both sides: UN right chief
UN rights czar: Nothing is like Holocaust, but Palestinians are suffering
UN threatens DR Congo with international probe
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!