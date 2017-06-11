Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN Volunteers offers to help Nigeria save millions of lives in North East -Official

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The UN Volunteers says it is ready to assist Nigeria to respond to the overwhelming humanitarian situation caused by the Boko Haram terrorist group in the northeast. Chief of the Development Programming Section at United Nations Volunteers, Geoff Prewitt, made the offer following his recent travels through Nigeria, including visits to Northeast. Geoff said “in…

The post UN Volunteers offers to help Nigeria save millions of lives in North East -Official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.