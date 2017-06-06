Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka’s message after his son married Carla McQueen in a beach wedding held in Mexico … – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka's message after his son married Carla McQueen in a beach wedding held in Mexico …
Ghafla!
The blackest man in south of Sahara and North of Limpopo river left Kenya for Cancun, Mexico to attend his son's beach wedding. Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka's son – Santos exchanged vows with the love of his life Carla McQueen in a colorful wedding …
Citizen TV's Fred Obachi Machoka JETS to MEXICO for son's beach WEDDING
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!