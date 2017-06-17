‘Undercurrent’ isn’t a Matisyahu album, it’s a soundtrack for life
Some men go on quests, others go on journeys. In the latter category falls Matisyahu, the noted Jewish reggae/hip-hop beatboxer who’s taken live improv to another level with his new album, Undercurrent.
The post ‘Undercurrent’ isn’t a Matisyahu album, it’s a soundtrack for life appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
