Undisputed boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to ‘fight’ Yakubu Dogara in Nigeria – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Undisputed boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to 'fight' Yakubu Dogara in Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
Undisputed world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr. will lock horns with Nigeria's speaker of house of assembly Yakubu Dogara in a charity exhibition bout during his visit to the country in June. Donatus Prince Okonkwo, the chairman of Tetrazzinni …
Floyd Mayweather to fight Dogara at Transcorp
EXTRA: Dogara to fight Floyd Mayweather — for charity
Floyd Mayweather's Visit To Ghana: What Is In It For Us?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!