Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unending search for the owner of ‘I’m a Fan’ song – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Unending search for the owner of 'I'm a Fan' song
Vanguard
A COUPLE of weeks ago, news broke about the alleged theft of the single, “I'm A Fan” by rising American pop star, Pia Mia. The song, released on May 26, 2017, featured on Phyno's most recent album, “The Playmaker.” It featured Jeremih under Interscope.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.