UNFPA devastated by Prof. Osotimehin’s sudden death

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has said that it was devastated by the sudden death of its Executive Director, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, at his home Sunday night at the age of 68. Announcing Osotimehin’s death, UNFPA, in a statement, expressed deep mourning for the passing away of its fourth chief executive.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

