UNHCR Chief Visits Refugees In South Sudan – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
UNHCR Chief Visits Refugees In South Sudan
CHANNELS TELEVISION
UNHCR Chief Visits Refugees In South Sudan The UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, visited a camp for displaced people in South Sudan on Saturday and called on the country's leadership to help stem the flow of people from within …
Irish Aid airlifts humanitarian aid for South Sudanese refugees in Uganda
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!