UNICEF partners Kano emirate on girl-child education

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday solicited the support of Kano emirate in tackling child protection, survival and education in Northern Nigeria.

The new country representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick-Fall made the plea when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi at his palace.

He acknowledged the emirate’s contributions to girl-child advocacy and urged the emir to facilitate the agency’s efforts in checking the rising cases of child abuse.

His words: “I am here to assure you of my readiness to work with the emirate to continue expanding what you have been doing in favour of children not only in Northern Nigeria but the country at large.

“We equally here to commend the Emir for his strong commitment, vision and leadership when it comes to issues relating to the education and well being of children.”

Mohammed said UNICEF was committed to working with various states and the Federal Government toward mobilising all segments of the society to work in favour of children.

Speaking, Sanusi attributed the challenges of poor education of children in the North, especially in the rural areas to the laissez faire attitude of parents who abandon their primary responsibilities.

He however, queried the 14 million out of school children quoted by UNICEF, insisting that there were only two million out of school children roaming the streets of Kano.

“Due to importance the Palace attaches to education, we have a standard sub-committee that deals with issues of child education under the Madaki of Kano and the concept of UNICEF and we are working hard to check the system and we are happy you are cooperating with the Emirate Council to tackle the menace,” Sanusi said.

