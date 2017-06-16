UNICEF to establish G4G in 100 Bauchi schools

The United Nations For Children’s Fund(UNICEF) Bauchi office, says it will support the establish Girls for Girls (G4G) initiatives in 100 schools across the state.

The Chief of Party of UNICEF, Bauchi office, Mr Abdullahi Kaikai disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen to celebrate the 2017 Day for the African Child in Bauchi.

He said that the establishment was in collaboration with the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education aimed at empowering girls with knowledge, skills and confidence needed to enroll and remain in school.

Kaikai said that UNICEF would also ensure that one million additional girls were enrolled into schools under the Girls Education Project, Phase 3 (GEP3).

“The G4G will empower girls with information and knowledge to help build their capacity to stand up for themselves.

“UNICEF is also working closely with the Bauchi state government under the GEP3 to ensure that one million girls are enrolled in school across the state.

“It is well known that when you educate a girl, you educate a nation,” he said.

He called on states such as Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Plateau and Taraba to send all their children to school, especially the girls.

Speaking on the child protection, Kaikai said “one of the ways the states will ensure protection for the child is by domesticating the Nigeria Child Rights Law,” he said.

He said that out of the 12 states that were yet to domesticate the law, four – Bauchi, Adamawa, Jigawa and Gombe, all from the Bauchi Field office were yet to domesticate the law.

Kaikai said that from January to June, UNICEF had committed 20 million dollars to the states under the Bauchi office in various women and children activities.

He called on all states under the Bauchi office to make policies to enact laws that would protect the rights of the children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2017 theme for the Day of the African Child is: “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for Children in Africa: Accelerating Protection, Empowerment and Equal Opportunity.

