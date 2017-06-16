UNICEF to facilitate education of 1 million girls in five northern states – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
UNICEF to facilitate education of 1 million girls in five northern states
Daily Trust
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed its plan to facilitate the education of 1 million girls in Bauchi, Niger, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states. The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Fall disclosed this via a press …
Nigeria, UNICEF Mark Day Of The African Child
UNICEF : Organisation to establish G4G in 100 Bauchi schools
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!