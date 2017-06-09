Pages Navigation Menu

Union Wants Recall Of Sacked Workers

The Nation Newspaper

Union Wants Recall Of Sacked Workers
The Tide
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) wants workers of an oil firm recently sacked, to be recalled to duty or face industrial action by the union. The union's Chairman, Lagos Zone, Comrade Abel Agarin, gave the …
Anti-labour practices: PENGASSAN issues 72 hours ultimatum to firmThe Nation Newspaper

