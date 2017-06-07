Union Warns Maritime Workers Against Protest At Seaports

The President-General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju has warned the newly elected executives of the dockworkers branch of the union against staging industrial actions for personal gains.

This was even as he added that anyone caught in the web of such illegality in the port would face the wrath of the Union and the National executives.

He handed down the warning before the commencement of the elections that saw seven members emerge as the new executives that will oversee the affairs of the branch in the next four years in Lagos on Friday.

Adeyanju who served as the President of the branch for eight years said, “The road is not as easy as you think, if you stop work because of money, you will see the wrath of the national executive.”

“Don’t put money first, if you work, money will come. There should not be making of money through illegal means,” he admonished the executives.

While taking stock of his achievements during his two terms reign as dockworkers’ president, he stated that Collective Bargaining Agreement was signed with stevedoring companies, port operators and other stakeholders.

He boasted that through the open door policy of his administration, conflicts which had tendencies to spread were nipped in the bud even as he said that the branch keyed into pension scheme for the life of members after retirement during his regime.

He also said the union attained international recognition during his reign as well as making the union internet compliant among other gains.

Also speaking, Com Adeleke, the immediate past president of NPA branch of MWUN canvassed for peace and harmony among the workers of the branch and other branches saying they should see themselves as an entity while also advising against dictatorship from the executives.

He said liberality would command loyalty and support from the members of the Union.

Com Uche Igwuonu advised the laborers to be work hand in hand for the success of the union because according to him, anything that would lead to the failure of the executives would also affect their integrity.

Meanwhile, the seven contestants were returned unopposed as Ibrahim Tajudeen Ohize emerged as the president in what Adeyanju described as the best election in the last sixteen years.

Hakeem Lawal became the Vice President while Lawal Mukaila and Joseph Odemene emerged the Treasurer and Auditor respectively.

