UNIOSUN broke, says Popoola, Vice Chancellor

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo- The Vice Chancellor, Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Professor Labode Popoola weekend cried out that the university is broke and could not meet all its financial obligations following the state government’s withdrawal of subvention to the institution and the failure of the students to pay their school fees.

Professor Popoola at a round table discussion between the management of the university and all the stakeholders to fashion a way out of the economic problem facing the university, said that more than four weeks into the second semester, more than 60 percent of the students are yet to pay their school fees.

The VC stated that the university management had taken into consideration the economic recession facing some parents by allowing the students who are yet to pay their school fees to attend lectures, but this had been grossly abused by this set of students.

“We also asked some of these students to take the advantage of the various construction works going- on on our campuses that they can engage themselves during their free period that can fetch them money that can be used to pay their fees, but none of them take advantage of this”, he added.

He disclosed that the management of the university have resolved that from Tuesday June 13, any student who fail to settle all their financial indebtedness to the institution would not be allowed into the lecture rooms.

It was gathered at the round table that some of the defaulting students have collected the fees from their parents but preferred to spend the money on schemes such as MMM, pool bettings and yahoo yahoo.

At the discussion table are also leadership of the parents association, students union, ASUU and other labour and industrial unions in the university

The post UNIOSUN broke, says Popoola, Vice Chancellor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

