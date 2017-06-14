United Complete Lindelof Signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender, Victor Lindelof from Switzerland club Benfica.

The 22-year-old defender will become an official United player come July 1 and has signed a four-year-contract with the option of one more year.

Lindelof will cost Manchester United £30.7 million with a further £8.8 million paid on incentives based on his performance.

Manager Jose Mourinho said: “Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United.

“Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer.

“I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us.”

Lindelof added: “I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United.

“I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho.

“I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies.”

The post United Complete Lindelof Signing appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

