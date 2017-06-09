Pages Navigation Menu

United Nations reacts to threat issued to the Igbos by the Northerns

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The United Nations has called on different ethnic tribes and groups in Nigeria to be more tolerant to ensure unity and peace in the country. The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said this in a statement Thursday. Kallon noted with concern media reports of an ultimatum issued by northern youth groups calling for …

The post United Nations reacts to threat issued to the Igbos by the Northerns appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

