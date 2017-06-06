United’s Morata Bid Rejected

Reports claim Real Madrid have rejected a bid worth £52.4 million for Alvaro Morata from Manchester United.

De Gea was not included in the deal to sign Morata and it is believed Real Madrid wants around £78 million for the Spaniard.

If United fail to buy the former Juventus player, they will try to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Torino man has a release clause of €100 million in his contract.

The post United’s Morata Bid Rejected appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

