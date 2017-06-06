Pages Navigation Menu

United’s Morata Bid Rejected

Reports claim Real Madrid have rejected a bid worth £52.4 million for Alvaro Morata from Manchester United.

De Gea was not included in the deal to sign Morata and it is believed Real Madrid wants around £78 million for the Spaniard.

If United fail to buy the former Juventus player, they will try to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Torino man has a release clause of €100 million in his contract.

