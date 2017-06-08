Advertising watchdog forces Reading university to ditch ‘top 1%’ claim – The Guardian
A number of other universities in the UK make the same 'top 1%' assertion – including Southampton and Queen's University Belfast. Photograph: Getty Images. University of Reading. Advertising watchdog forces Reading university to ditch 'top 1%' claim.
A UK university is being forced to remove 'misleading' claims that it is in the 'top 1%' in the world
British universities can no longer say they are top one per cent in the world because claim is 'misleading'
