University Of Jos Special Education Diploma Admission Form 2016/2017 On Sale.

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

This is to inform the general public that the University of Jos has commenced the Sale of Application Forms for admission into its Diploma Programme in Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences. These areas are areas of Hearing Handicap, Visual Handicap (VH), Computer Based Rehabilitation (CBR) and Learning Disabilities (LD). DURATION OF THE PROGRAMME:  2 Years …

