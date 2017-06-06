University Of Lagos 2017/2018 FT/PT Postgraduate Admission Form Out.

This is to inform the general public especially interested postgraduate students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) that the institution through her management are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates from recognized institutions for admission into the various Postgraduate programmes offered by the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session on full-time and Part-Time basis. UNILAG …

The post University Of Lagos 2017/2018 FT/PT Postgraduate Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

