Rivers State PDP Chieftain, Tubotamuno Dick Escapes Death As Assassins Attack Him

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Barr. Tubotamuno Dick, a chieftain of PDP and legal adviser to Kengema Unity Forum (KUF), is in a critical condition following Gunshot wounds he sustained on Wednesday in what is believed to be an attempted Assassination on his life.

Mr Dick was on his way to drop his friend, Tomi Alalibo at Eagle Island when the suspected assassins attacked. While he survived the attack, his friend – Mr. Tomi

