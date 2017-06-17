Rivers State PDP Chieftain, Tubotamuno Dick Escapes Death As Assassins Attack Him

Barr. Tubotamuno Dick, a chieftain of PDP and legal adviser to Kengema Unity Forum (KUF), is in a critical condition following Gunshot wounds he sustained on Wednesday in what is believed to be an attempted Assassination on his life.

Mr Dick was on his way to drop his friend, Tomi Alalibo at Eagle Island when the suspected assassins attacked. While he survived the attack, his friend – Mr. Tomi

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

