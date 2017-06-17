Unmarried pregnant pastor says she will continue to preach, no matter what people say

A female American pastor who got pregnant out of wedlock says she would continue to preach the gospel because she is not ashamed. The pastor identified as Desiree Allen who engaged in premarital intercourse with her fiancé said she was afraid to reveal the truth about her pregnancy because of those who would judge her. …

The post Unmarried pregnant pastor says she will continue to preach, no matter what people say appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

