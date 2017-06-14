UNN hails Vanguard on objective reportage

By Dennis Agbo

NSUKKA- The Vice Chancellor of the University Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba has praised Vanguard newspaper for its objectivity and accurate report of events, saying that it has helped in training mass communication students of the university. Ozumba spoke through the Director of Planning of the university, Prof. Micah Osilike, when he received the Vanguard team in his office at Nsukka.

He said that the Vanguard Newspapers has undoubtedly remained one of the best platforms in uplifting Nigeria’s readership quest, pointing out that the university was desirous to maintain the excellent relationship between the citadel of learning and the newspaper. “Vanguard is one of the very well-known newspapers in Nigeria for its accurate information. It is a serious media and there is nothing we will not do to further cement the partnership. We will ensure that the good relationship is maintained,” Ozumba said.

Also, the Head, Mass Communication Department of the university, Dr. Ifeanyi Anorue, who spoke on the occasion, said that Vanguard had been very useful to the university as most students preferred to go to the newspaper for their internship.

“Most of our students go to Vanguard for their internships and they do well when they come back, so, we have been partners in progress and we are happy for that ,” Anorue said.

Earlier in his speech, the Vanguard Regional Editor, South East, Emeka Mamah, who led the Vanguard team had told the authorities of the UNN that the visit was aimed at renewing the partnership between the university and the Vanguard newspapers. Mamah noted that a good number of the editorial and other staff of the newspaper were products of the university and extolled the efforts of both the lecturers and management of the Nigeria’s first indigenous university in producing high skilled manpower in most fields of human endeavour.

“Mr Vice Chancellor, we are here to renew the partnership between the UNN and Vanguard Newspapers. We want to maintain our friendship and there are so many ways we can help one another as institutions. We train a lot of students of the Mass Communication students of this university who come to us for their internships and most of them do very well when they get jobs after their studies. As human beings, we may offend ourselves one way or the other but in most cases, such things are not deliberate. That is why we make amends when we realise our mistakes.

“We will continue to report events accurately, particularly as they concern the research breakthroughs of this institution in line with our tradition. We will also continue to partner UNN in its efforts to promote the dignity of man,” said Mamah.

The post UNN hails Vanguard on objective reportage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

