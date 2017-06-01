Pages Navigation Menu

Unstoppable Davido!

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

By Benjamin Njoku

LOVE him or hate him, Davido is in the spotlight anyday. After releasing his globally acclaimed hit track, “IF”, early this year, multiple award-winning pop star is returning to the scene with another hit track entitled, “ Fall.”

Davido

The HKN music boss, is dropping the new song barely four months after he released his “If” song in February.  The  song is accompanied with a video, which the singer hinted was directed by DAPS. According to teasers on social media, the song is scheduled for release today.

The pop star put up new photos on his Instagram page and captioned them, “FALL 02/06/17.” From all indications, the Sony Music artiste is not slowing down in his quest to rule the world of music. Since releasing his popular song “Back When” in 2011, Davido has shown desperation to be on top of his game.

He has not only revived his style of singing about women, money and booze, but also, he has set out to globalise his music. His new song is expected to be a bang as usual.

