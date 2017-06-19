UPDATE 2-Ugandan central bank cuts rates, expects easing inflation pressure – Reuters
|
Independent
|
UPDATE 2-Ugandan central bank cuts rates, expects easing inflation pressure
Reuters
KAMPALA, June 19 Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate to 10 percent from 11 percent on Monday, saying a stable shilling currency and subdued domestic demand had helped ease core inflationary pressures. The bank's medium-term target for …
Uganda central bank cuts lending rate to 10 percent
Bank of Uganda reduces CBR to 10% for next three months
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!