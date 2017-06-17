UPDATED: Declare Chinx National Hero- ZIMA – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
UPDATED: Declare Chinx National Hero- ZIMA
The Herald
Popularly known as Cde Chinx, the iconic musician passed on at West end Hospital in Harare at 10pm yesterday. His son Deeds confirmed Cde Chinx's death in an interview with The Herald this morning. “He passed on at West End Hospital at 10PM …
Call for hero status as Cde Chinx dies
Cde Chinx In Sad Departure
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!