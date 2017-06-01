Uphold promise to Ogbe-Ijoh people, group urges Okowa

Concerned Members for Peace in Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has urged the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, not to renege on his promise on the development of the disputed 289 hectares of land between them and Aladja community of Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Friday Deinghan, in a statement, yesterday, while lamenting the living condition of the people of Ogbe-Ijoh, said: “Ogbe-Ijoh people are presently landlocked as they have no access to electricity, health facilities or proper academic activities in primary and secondary schools.

“Even the only access road to Ogbe-Ijoh which is the headquarters of Warri South-West Local Government Area, has been blocked, yet the state government has failed to implement the recommendation of the commission of inquiry it set up on March 3, 2015 to look into the land dispute between both communities.

“Due to the inaccessibility of the council headquarter, the council boss and other officials have abandoned their duty posts.”

As a people, we frown at the neglect of our community and want the state government to be alive to its responsibility in ensuring that this dispute is resolved to avoid a future breakdown of law and order in the affected communities.”

The post Uphold promise to Ogbe-Ijoh people, group urges Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

