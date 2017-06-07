UPU begs FG to end killings by herdsmen

By Fredrick Okopie

National Publicity Secretary of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Mr. Duncan Eghweree, said that the alleged killing of innocent farmers by suspected herdsmen without any attempt by the federal and state governments to put an end to it, was becoming an embarrassment to the Urhobo nation.

Eghweree, in a communique at the end of UPU’s monthly meeting in Sapele, Delta State, advised farmers and residents to keep watch over their farms and property and report any suspected movement to the nearest security agency.

According to him, “It will be difficult to keep mum at all times, considering the fact that our only option in this recession is farming. The Fulani herdsmen are not only stopping our people from meaningful engagements at their farms, but also slaughtering our people like cows when they resist their farms to be used as grazing fields.”

The meeting also called on the parallel UPU branch president in London to desist from parading himself as President at the expense of the recognised leadership of Chief Emmanuel Ganiga who legitimately won the election that was supervised by the former National Deputy President, Chief Ederehwevwe.

“It is wrong for Onasoro to illegally parade himself as chairman when he could not muster the vote to defeat Ganiga at that election. We were however, informed that Omasoro was propped to circulate such information on social media, and we cannot close our eyes to it.”

