Urban Decay’s ‘Naked Heat’ Eyeshadow Palette is Everything! – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Urban Decay's 'Naked Heat' Eyeshadow Palette is Everything!
BellaNaija
Eyeshadow lovers, you should be super excited. Popular beauty brand Urban Decay recently launched their new eyeshadow palette and it is everything! You have probably heard about the famous Urban Decay Naked palettes which always have the perfect …
Urban Decay made a new collection to match our Malaysian climate
Urban Decay are opening their first ever shop in Ireland – here's all you need to know
Urban Decay's new Naked Heat palette is all we want for summer
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!