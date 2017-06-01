Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US embassies start new vetting of visa applicants – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

US embassies start new vetting of visa applicants
Washington Post
Consular officers at U.S. embassies around the world have started more intensive vetting of some visa applicants, including asking for their social media handles, in an effort to block potential terrorists and other national security threats from
Trump administration approves social media checks for visa applicantsThe Independent
Trump administration approves tougher visa vetting, including social media checksReuters
Trump orders US visa applicants to provide social media detailsDaily Post Nigeria
ZDNet –Newsweek –India Today –RT
all 33 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.