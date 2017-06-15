Pages Navigation Menu

US Fed raises rates for third time in six months

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Federal Reserve officials forged ahead with an interest-rate increase and additional plans to tighten monetary policy despite growing concerns over weak inflation. Policy makers agreed to raise their benchmark lending rate for the third time in six months, maintained their outlook for one more hike in 2017 and set out some details for how they…

