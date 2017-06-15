US-Led Airstrikes in Syria Killed Hundreds of Civilians, UN Panel Says – New York Times
Firstpost
US-Led Airstrikes in Syria Killed Hundreds of Civilians, UN Panel Says
New York Times
GENEVA — Airstrikes by the American-led coalition against Islamic State targets have killed hundreds of civilians around Raqqa, the militant group's last Syrian stronghold, and left 160,000 people displaced, a United Nations panel said on Wednesday.
