US Open Prize Money – 2017 U.S. Open Golf Purse & Payouts

The US Open purse is $12,000,000 for the 2017 tournament at the Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. The winner of the 2017 US Open will receive the 1st prize payout of $2,160,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the US Open has increased by $2,000,000 compared to the 2016 US Open purse of $10,000,000. The 2017 U.S. Open winner will receive $360,0000 more than last year’s winner, Dustin Johnson collected the winner’s check of $1,800,000 at Oakmont Country Club.

2017 US Open Prize Money

The US Open prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The US Open money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

